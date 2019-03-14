Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll E. Austin.

Carroll E. Austin

ST. JOHN, IN - Carroll E. Austin age 95, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Emily Ann (Robert) Wesselhoft and Julia Jane (Burnes) Barney; grandchildren, Heather (Lanzell), Todd (Cindy), Julie (Brian), Jamie (Chad), Sarah (Tim), Rachel (Tyler), Stuart (Carolyn), Emily ( Joe), Katie (Craig); 28 Great-Grandchildren; five Great-Great Grandchildren and brother, Clarence Austin.

Preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Violet Ruth Austin and brothers, Charles, William, Myron, Max, Phillip and Bobby.

Carroll was born in Winchester, IN on October 11, 1923. Served in the Army during WWII. He and Ruth were married June 20, 1946 in Richmond, IN. Attended business college and then began a career in the insurance industry. In 1963 he purchased Reissig and Phair Insurance Agency, in downtown Hammond, IN. In 1980 he moved the agency to Munster, IN which was renamed to C. E. Austin Company, Inc. In 1993 merged to form Bekan Insurance Group, Inc. which was then sold in 2003. Carroll was a long time member of the Hammond Exchange Club and a past President. President of the Independent Insurance Agents of Indiana in 1984. Also a member and past President of the Battle of the Bulge of Northwest Indiana. Carroll enjoyed traveling the world with his beloved wife Ruth.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Chaplain Mark Prestriedge officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Crown Point Christian School, 10550 Park Place, St. John, IN 46373. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.