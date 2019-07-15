Caryl I. Kugler

Caryl I. Kugler, age 80 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1938 in Buffalo, NY to Albert and Marion (Hamilton) Hausman. Caryl is survived by her sons, Karl Kugler and John Kugler; daughter, Lori (Kevin) White; grandchildren, Natalie White, Jennifer Kugler and Jacquelyn Wilson; sister, June (Sigmond) Hart; special friends, Lynda Martinez and Cindy Means.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Karl Kugler and daughter-in-law, Gail Kugler.

Caryl enjoyed traveling with her husband before he passed away. She loved attending her grandchildren's extra-curricular school activities. Caryl was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMOND & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.