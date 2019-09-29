Caryl Ilene Smith Okamoto

HIGHLAND, IN - Caryl Ilene Smith Okamoto, 93, of Highland, IN, died on September 23, 2019. She was born in Saint Mary of the Woods, IN, to Lee Roy and Madge Smith. Caryl graduated from Concannon High School in 1942 and Terre Haute Commercial College. She served in the USO during WWII, relocating to Chicago where she married George Okamoto. Caryl was a secretary at Waste Management, retiring in 1992. She was an avid reader; her library card was her prized possession. She regularly attended Munster library's book club. Caryl sang alto in the United Methodist church choir in Griffith, IN, and was a founding member of its swing choir. She sang in the NWI Symphony Orchestra choir, and volunteered at the Museum of Science and Industry. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Munster, IN.

Caryl is survived by her children: Jill Okamoto, Sean Okamoto, Tracy (Leah) Okamoto, Erin Okamoto (Robert) Protsman; grandchildren: Angela (Vinil) Varghese, Casey (Jonyl) Okamoto, Cassie Okamoto, Ian Okamoto, Maxwell Okamoto, Greg (April) Okamoto, Samantha Okamoto, Bridget Protsman, and Matt Protsman; great grandchildren: Olivia, Ellis, Benjamin, Violet, and Nora; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Caryl is preceded in death by George, her husband of 63, years; oldest son Kelly; parents; sisters: Rosemary (Ted) Davidson, Ruth Ellen (Andy) Murden, Anna Jane, and brother, Jimmy (Nancy) Jenkins.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held Friday, November 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Munster Performing Arts Center. Caryl will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN entrusted with arrangements.

