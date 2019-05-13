Casey R. Rhoades (1975 - 2019)
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Casey R. Rhoades

HEBRON, IN - Casey R. Rhoades, age 43 of Hebron, passed away May 10, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia. He was preceded in death by grandparents: Franklin and Evelyn Rhoades, and George and Donna Best. Casey is survived by his parents: Pam and Harold Rhoades; sister, Kelly (Scott) Tarter; brother, Corey (Sara) Rhoades; nieces: Maggie and Ruby Rhoades.

Per Casey's request a private memorial service will be held with his immediate family. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on May 13, 2019
