Casimir J. "Bud" Ruzycki Jr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Casimir J. "Bud" Ruzycki Jr., age 75, of Highland, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 4, 2019, following a courageous battle with numerous illnesses. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen, (nee Milton); three children: Deb (Aaron) Burdon, Sandi Ruzycki, and Robert (Laura) Ruzycki; four granddaughters, Anna, Sara, Emma, and Leah Ruzycki; one brother, Leon (late Nancy) Ruzycki; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Casimir Sr. "Curly" and Adele Ruzycki (nee Augustyn); sister, Joyce Krzyston; brother, Jerome Ruzycki; in laws, Sonny and Irene Milton; and "Special Nephew", Adam "Whippersnapper" Slupczynski.

Bud's wish was to donate his body to The Anatomical Education Program of Indiana University School of Medicine. There will be no funeral or memorial services, per his request.

Bud was a lifetime Calumet area resident. He attended St. Casimir Grade School, George Rogers Clark High School, and Indiana University. Bud was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era, and was a member of the American Legion Post 16, and the F.O.P. #51. He was a retired Lieutenant with the Hammond Police Department, with 28 years of service, and a U.S. Marshall for 14 years. Bud was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Karen and Bud would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on September 4. His greatest joy was spoiling his granddaughters. He will be truly missed by all.

