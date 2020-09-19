Casper J. "Corky" Schmidt

MUNSTER, IN - Casper J. "Corky" Schmidt, age 83 of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Constance "Connie" Schmidt and his daughter, Tina (John) Schmidt-McNulty and his two grandchildren, Casey and Cavin, and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.burnskish.com