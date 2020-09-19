1/
Casper J. "Corky" Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Casper's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Casper J. "Corky" Schmidt

MUNSTER, IN - Casper J. "Corky" Schmidt, age 83 of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Constance "Connie" Schmidt and his daughter, Tina (John) Schmidt-McNulty and his two grandchildren, Casey and Cavin, and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.burnskish.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charles Freiberg
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved