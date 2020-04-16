Cassandra Kristina Matie

HOBART, IN -

Cassandra Kristina Matie, age 75, a long-time resident of Hobart, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN on June 10, 1944 to the late Nicholas and Theophila Zulick. Cassandra was a 1962 graduate of Hobart High School and while working at U.S. Steel she met her husband Stephan Matie and married on May 11, 1968 at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church. When they moved to Hobart and started a family, she became a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who would always lend a helping hand and was very active in her children's and grandchild's lives.

She is survived by her three children, Natalie (Ken) Conley of Crown Point, Christopher Matie of Hobart, Lisa Matie of Wilmington, NC; grandchild, Aidan Conley of Crown Point; brother, Shawn (Karen) Zulick of Placitas, NM and many cousins and other loving friends. Cassandra was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephan Matie.

Remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held for Cassandra on Friday, April 17, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.