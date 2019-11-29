Catherine C. "Katie" Schroeder

VALPARAISO, IN - Catherine C. "Katie" Schroeder, 100, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born February 9, 1919 in Harvey, IL to Albert and Caroline Schultz. Katie was a terrific cook and baker; she would try any new recipe and it was always good. She was a great softball player and bowler, a Bingo Queen, and loved her Chicago Cubs!! Singing was always a joy and afterwards would give her daughter and son-in-law "lessons" in pinochle! She remained a friend to everyone and maintained an open door to her house.

On June 10, 1938 she married Nick Schroeder who preceded her in death in 1991. Survivors include their daughter, Judy (Jim) Edwards of Valparaiso, granddaughters, Susan McGinley and Pamela Potoczek, great-grandsons, Brandon Bartelmann, Kyle McGinley and Josh McGinley and great great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ella.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wanatah for 10:00 a.m. mass with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, , , , or .