Catherine (Pappas) Carras

ST. JOHN, IN -

Catherine (Pappas) Carras (88) passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on April 21, 2019.

She is survived by Nathan A. Carras, her devoted husband of 64 years, and children: Evan (Betsy) Carras, Christine (Allen) Bloom, and Athene (Thomas Applegate) Carras. She will be missed by her 6 grandchildren, Julia, Stephanie and Natalie Bloom and Nathan, Elizabeth and Noah Carras, whom she adored, her siblings Anna Wildermuth and Nicholas (Margy) Pappas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Catherine was born August 18, 1930, in Gary, IN, the first child of Mike and Chrisanthy Pappas. She lived in Crete, Greece, from the age of 2 to 7 and returned to the United States prior to the escalation of World War II. She loved recounting stories from that time in Crete, her years spent in Brooklyn when they returned and their eventual move to Gary, IN. She was a graduate of Froebel High School (1949), and Indiana University (1952) graduating Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in History and Secondary Education. She was teaching at Tolleston High School in Gary when she met Nathan at her sister's wedding. They were married June 20, 1954 and lived in Champaign Urbana while Nathan finished his degree at University of Illinois. She taught Civics and Social Studies at Champaign Junior High School. Upon Nathan's graduation in 1956, the couple settled in Hammond and started their family. In 1958, Nathan opened his architecture office and Catherine was by his side. She typed specifications, ran blueprints, greeted clients and answered the phones, all while raising her family and pursuing a master's degree from Purdue University Calumet. She was known for her amazing coffee and had a cup ready for anyone at any time of day. In 1972, she returned to teaching at Scott Middle School in Hammond, where she taught seventh grade Language Arts until her retirement in 1995. She was a respected leader as an educator and spent many hours outside the classroom giving extra help to students. They often recognized her in later years and would share their favorite classroom memories with her. She was a Cub Scout den mother, room mother for the PTA, Sunday School teacher, and Girl Scout troop leader. She was unbeatable in Scrabble. She watched Jeopardy daily and enjoyed crossword puzzles and card games of any kind. She was known for her incredible feasts and often packed up huge meals for her friends and family to enjoy at the Washington Park Marina where the family's sailboat was docked. Catherine was active in her church and was a founding member of Friends of Hospice, the fundraising arm of Hospice of the Calumet Area. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, intellect and passion for storytelling.

Visitation will be Monday April 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster. Funeral will be 10:00 AM at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond, Indiana. www.kishfuneralhome.net