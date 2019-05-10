Catherine D. Simko (nee Drop)

GARY, IN - Catherine D. Simko (nee Drop), age 97, of Gary, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, who has been her caregiver for the past 15 years and son-in-law: Nancy (Simko) and James Petro of Gary; grandchildren: Linda (John) Coerper, Nancy (John) Swift, James (Mona) Petro Jr., Christopher (Sherri) Petro, Gregory (Julia) White Jr., and Dr. Jeffery (Jennifer) White; great-grandchildren: William & Matthew Swift, Alicia (Robert) Conradi, Michael J. Petro, Emily Petro, Evelyn White and Miles and Molly White; great-great grandchildren: Riley and Reagan Conradi; son-in-law, Gregory White Sr.; brother-in-law, John Simko; sister-in-law, Phyllis Simko.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Michael Simko; son, Michael R. Simko; daughter, Kathleen White; eight brothers and sisters; parents: Martin, Sr. and Mary Drop.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 10, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St, Lake Station, IN 46405 with Fr. David W. Kime officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

