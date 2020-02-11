Catherine E. Plawecki

HAMMOND, IN - Catherine E. Plawecki age 82 of Hammond passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years; Leo, sons; Scott Plawecki and Ronald (Kathryn Gulliver) Plawecki, grandsons; Matthew and Mark, and sister; Carol Emro.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; Michael and Natalie.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Pat Gaza officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Catherine enjoyed taking care of her home and loved baking for her family.

Memorials may be given to .

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.