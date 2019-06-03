Catherine Frances "Kitty" Warwick

VALPARAISO, IN - Catherine Frances "Kitty" Warwick, 85, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born March 12, 1934 in Chicago to Martin and Mayselle Shanahan, graduated from Wirt High School (Gary) in 1951 and received her R.N. from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Kitty enjoyed community service as a nurse and the time she served as a Democratic member of the Board of Voter Registration.

On August 7, 1954 she married Robert B. Warwick who preceded her in death in 2002. Survivors include their children: Robert Warwick, Cathy Velchek, Karen Warwick, Linda Taylor, Jacqueline Warwick and John Warwick; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Kitty was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed time with her family and she will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 12 noon – 1:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 1:30 p.m. and burial following at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Opportunity Enterprises.