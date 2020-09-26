1/1
Catherine Hatch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Hatch

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Catherine Hatch, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. She was born to the late Leo and Pauline Procopio. Catherine resided in Merrillville for many years where she was a devout member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Catherine worked for the United Steelworkers of America, starting out as a secretary for USWA Local Union 2697, and ending her long career in the District Office of the USWA. She was a girl scout leader for many years at Holy Angels School in Gary.

Catherine was preceded in death by beloved husband, Bill Hatch; dearest daughter, Nancy Walker; cherished granddaughter,, Tina Walker; loving brothers and sisters: Josephine and Frank Pavazzi, Benny and Rose Procopio, Frank Procopy, Mary Procopy, Al Wayte, Mary Ann Procopio, Spiro Manos, Dolores Hatch, Richard Hatch. She is survived by daughter, Lynn (Ed Korpella) Phillips; son, Robert "Bob" Hatch; brother, Leo Procopio; sisters: Sarah Wayte, Mary Manos, Rose Procopy; brother-in-law, Lon Hatch; grandchildren: Tracey Phillips, Jerry (Nancy) Phillips, Tyler and Jayden, Wendy (Chuck) Reeder, Josh and Max, Amanda Suku, Cody, Tina, and Hannah, Ted (Carrie) Phillips, Brandon and Benjamin, Boyd (Mandy) Walker, Skye, Jack, Henry and Kate, Sherry Warren, Jacob and Nicolas; step grandchildren: Holly (Lazo Ilich) Korpella, Todd Korpella, Lily and Payne; godchild, Cyndi (Harvoth) Ninkovich; and several deeply loved nieces and nephews. She was "Grandma Hatch" to her grandchildren's friends and her children's extended families.

Visitation Sunday, September 27, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, September 28, 2020 directly at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, at 10:00 a.m. Services will end after Mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved