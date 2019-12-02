Catherine J. Marks

DYER, IN - Catherine J. Marks, age 72, of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Rachel (Matthew Eldridge) Marks, brother Richard (Dory) Witkewiz, sisters MaryAnn (late Joseph) Villareal and Margie (Paul) Palko, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James Marks and brother James (Phyllis) Witkewiz.

Services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart Street in Dyer; with visiting on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and funeral on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment private.

Cathy lovingly cared for her husband for 20 years and was an avid gardener.

In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.

