Catherine "Cato" (Jovich) Kinoff

Service Information
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL
60423
(815)-806-2225
Obituary
Catherine "Cato" Kinoff (Jovich)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Catherine "Cato" Kinoff (Jovich), age 88, of Schererville, and Chicago, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Loving wife of the late John Kinoff; beloved mother of John M. (Ronda) Kinoff and Sandra (Tim) Spear; dearest sister of late Stanley (late Marie) Jovich, Milton (Betty) Jovich and late Mary (late Charles) Kluko; cherished grandchildren Tim (Elizabeth) Spear, Michael (Madeline) Spear, Katherine Spear, Nicole (Jeffery) Jarrett and Erica (Shawn) Skoczylas; proud great grandmother of Evelyn, Reese and Tyler.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM with a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place privately. For info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in The Times on Nov. 3, 2019
