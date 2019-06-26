Catherine Kunas (nee Kozel)

VALPARAISO, IN - Catherine Kunas (nee Kozel), age 88, of Valparaiso and formerly of Ogden Dunes, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

She is survived by two daughters: Deborah (Dennis) Hinkle and Sandra Kelley; brother: John (Jan) Kozel; many nieces and nephews.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents: John and Mary Kozel; and sister: Mary Beres.

She was a graduate from Holy Trinity Grade School and Tolleston High School, Class of 1949. She married Edward Kunas on August 27, 1949 at Holy Trinity.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 9: 30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPELand 10:00 A.M. from SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest: Calumet Park Cemetery. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.