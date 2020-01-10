Catherine Mary (Warner) Goodman (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Obituary
Catherine Mary (Warner) Goodman

HOBART, IN - Catherine Mary (Warner) Goodman passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1949 in Gary, IN to Charles and Rosalie (Bianco) Warner. She was a beloved wife to Dean, devoted mother to James and Deanna and grandmother to Andrew, caring sister and aunt to many.

Visitation will be held 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St, Merrillville, IN), with second viewing Saturday 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew's Catholic Church followed by Mass (801 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410).
Published in The Times on Jan. 10, 2020
