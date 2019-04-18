Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine (Gotsos) Miller.

Catherine Miller (nee Gotsos)

LOWELL, IN - Catherine Miller (nee Gotsos), age 83, of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Catherine is survived by her daughter: Michelle M. Megquier of Lowell, IN; and son: Terence Ross (Paula) Miller of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Katie, Rachel and Jack Megquier, and Miranda and Samantha Miller. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents: Christ and Helen.

Catherine worked at Burrell Color Labs for 33-1/2 years. She spent many years participating in the Stardust II Bowling League.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Mental Healthcare Association.

View directions and/or sign Catherine's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.