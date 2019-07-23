Catherine Perniciaro (nee Ferrantelli)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Catherine Perniciaro (nee Ferrantelli), 96, of Calumet City, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She is survived by her sons: Vito (Nancy Hill) and Anthony (Bev Howell); daughter-in-law Patti Perniciaro; grand daughters: Lisa (Matt) Allen, Kristen (Ryan) Jastrzab and Amanda(Ryan) Hensley; great grandchildren: Emma, James, Tyler and Nathan; brother Joseph Ferrantelli; sister Josie Casner and many nieces and nephews.

Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, husband Tony, son Jimmy and brothers: Mike, Paul and Marion Ferrantelli.

Visitation for Catherine will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Victor Church, 533 Hirsch Calumet City, IL. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City. www.kishfuneralhome.net