Catherine "Kay" Sahulcik

HESSVILLE, IN - Catherine "Kay" Sahulcik, age 96, late of Hessville passed away peacefully with her family members by her side at Bickford Senior Living and Memory Care on March 12, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sahulcik. Loving mother of Anthony (Renate) Sahulcik, Kathryn (Jerry) Copak, Dorothy (Edward) Olechnowicz, Mary (Jim) Self, Robert (late Judy) Sahulcik, Richard (Bernie) Sahulcik, and Sandra (Pete) Delacruz. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 15. Dear sister of Nick Oprisko, Dorothy Williams, Carolyn Plesner, late Ed "John" Oprisko, late George Oprisko, late Albert Oprisko, late Pete Oprisko, and the late Ann Rutledge. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Kay was a retired employee of Montgomery Wards.

She was a longtime member of the Grandmothers Club in Highland and the Altar and Rosary Society at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Kay was blessed with a great team from VNA Hospice and staff at Bickford, God Bless them all!

Visitation March 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael the Archangel Church, #1 Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, ST. JOHN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.