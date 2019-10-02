Catherine (Woods) Sorrick

Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Obituary
Cathern Sorrick (nee Woods)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Cathern Sorrick (nee Woods), age 95 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She is survived by her three children: Sharon (Robert) Spear, Chuck Sorrick, Nancy (Don) Ross; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Dorothy Woods; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Ted Sorrick; three brothers and one sister.

Cathern was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class on 1942. She was a member of the Hobart First United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Hobart Elks Lodge #1152. Most of all, she cherished her time with all her grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Steve Reuter officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Times on Oct. 2, 2019
