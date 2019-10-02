Cathern Sorrick (nee Woods)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Cathern Sorrick (nee Woods), age 95 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She is survived by her three children: Sharon (Robert) Spear, Chuck Sorrick, Nancy (Don) Ross; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Dorothy Woods; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Ted Sorrick; three brothers and one sister.

Cathern was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class on 1942. She was a member of the Hobart First United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Hobart Elks Lodge #1152. Most of all, she cherished her time with all her grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Steve Reuter officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

