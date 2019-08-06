Cecelia M. Shepkowski

GRIFFITH, IN - Cecelia M. Shepkowski age 95 of Griffith, passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019.

She is survived by her children Stan Shepkowski Jr., Larry (Irene) Shepkowski, Mary (Mike) Ullrich, and Lori (Edward) Manus; grandchildren Becky (Ryan) Shaw, Nicholas (Ashley Fields) Shepkowski, Matthew Ullrich, Sarah Ullrich, Christopher Manus,, and Gregory Manus; great grandchildren Shep and Chase Shaw with baby Fields-Shepkowski due in October.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ignatz and Johanna Strbjak, husband Stanley Sr., newborn daughter Louise Ann, six brothers, and four sisters.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Cecelia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, and she was a former Den Mother with St. Mary Scouts. She graduated from Whiting High School class of 1942. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting, crafting, and going to symphony concerts in Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Mary Catholic Church Organ Fund.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.