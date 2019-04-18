Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Rodgers.

Cecelia Rodgers

PORTAGE, IN – Cecelia Rodgers age, 93 of Portage, passed away April 10, 2019. She was born in 1925 in East Chicago, IN. Her parents were Zygmat and Stella (Czerwinski) Komorkoski, both born in Poland. She is survived by her two children Larry (Sue) and Sharon Rodgers. She had two grandchildren, Christopher (Robyn) Rodgers of South Korea and Nicholas (Zoe) Rodgers of Chicago, IL. She had one great granddaughter Stella Rodgers Daughter of Nicholas and Zoe Rodgers. Cecelia is preceded in death by brothers; Raymond Komorkoski and Edward Komorkoski. She also had many cousins and nieces; Mary (Tom) Goodman and Joan (Jon) Oswald. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Family and friends are invited to gather at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, 370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN, on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. to follow in procession to Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. For further information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.