Cecelia V. "Ceil" Gross

Obituary
CROWN POINT, IN - Cecelia "Ceil" V. Gross, nee Pszczola, age 92, of Crown Point, Indiana, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She is survived by her two children: Karen (Robert) Lynn, and Daniel (Susan) Gross; two grandchildren: Matthew and Margaret Gross; four sisters: Clara (late Walter) Wasko, Helen (late Frank) Rymarczyk, late Rita (Joseph) Hynek, and Barbara (Lynn) Mattingly; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, late Edward (late Florence) Gross, late Frances (late John) Psikula, and John (late Shirley) Gross; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Matt F. Gross; parents, Vincent and Martha Pszczola; and parents in law, John and Bernice Gross.

Funeral services Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cecelia was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, and Bishop Noll High School. Ceil was also a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish, active in many Parish organizations. She was a volunteer at the St. Casimir Grade School library, many years ago. Memorial contributions to Wittenberg Village Memory Care, www.wittv.org/donate, would be appreciated.
Published in The Times on Apr. 15, 2019
