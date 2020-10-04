1/1
Cecil Frederick Leffert
Cecil Fredrick Leffert

VALPARAISO, IN - Cecil Fredrick Leffert, 90 years of age of Valparaiso, IN passed away at his home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born at home on December 10, 1929 (due to a snowstorm was registered December 11) in Logansport, IN to Arthur and Triva (Vance) Leffert.

Cecil was a farmer until he graduated in 1948 from Washington Township School in Cass County and Uncle Sam wanted him for the Army. On July 1, 1951 he married Charlene Brant at Colorado Springs, CO on the Camp Carson Army Base 69 years ago. On his return from Germany, Cecil worked for five years on the Pennsylvania Railroad in the signal department. In 1959 Cecil moved to South Haven and worked for 32 years for GTE-Verizon. 25 years was spent in the summers at Christie Lake in Michigan fishing and with friends. Cecil was a lifetime member at American Legion Post 502 and Hobart VFW 5365. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steven H. Leffert; and infant son.

Cecil is survived by his wife Charlene; daughters, Diane E. (Marty) Martin, Michelle "Mickey" (William) Moore; sister, Donna Jean Ricci and brother, Joseph (Barbara) Leffert, both of Logansport; grandsons, Steven A. Leffert, Brandon Martin; granddaughters, Aleece (Tony) Schuch, Britni (Andy Wagner) Martin, Heaven Moore, Andreya Moore; three great granddaughters, Lillian Leffert, Deliaha Leffert, Brooklyn Shuch; great grandson, Edward Moore.

In lieu of flowers contributions to a charity of your choice in Cecil's memory would be appreciated. Cecil will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN at a private service to be held later. A Celebration of Cecil's life for family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.




Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 3, 2020
Cecil was a wonderful and kind mentor. When I moved here from the south and started working at GTE he took me under his wing. He was so happy go lucky !!
Cecilia Watson
Coworker
