Cecilia A. Maranon (nee Alesna)

GRIFFITH, IN - Cecilia A. Maranon (nee Alesna) age 78, of Griffith, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Cecilia is survived by her loving children, Fernando C. Alesna, Cecilyne (Michael) Penny, Felix Jr., Alexis, Luchie (Willie) Wright; nine grandchildren, JonJon, Nearsea, Josephine, Melanie, Amir, Laura, Anson, Stuart and Aydin; four great grandchildren; sister, Luz (late, Dr. Isias D.) Sunga; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mariano and Consorcia Alesna; brothers, Patricio Valleser, Manuel Alesna; and sister, Gerarda Zaha. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Felix.

Cecilia graduated as a nurse in the Philippines from San Juan De Dios in Manilla. She was an R.N. at St. Margaret's Hospital and retired from St. Catherine's in East Chicago and Assured Home Healthcare in Schererville.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319 with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. She will be laid to rest at St. John Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

