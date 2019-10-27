Cecilia V. Pankowski

GARY, IN - Cecilia V. Pankowski, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughters: Deborah (Robert) Gallup, Kathleen (Jerry) Hedrick, Mary (David, Sr.) Rarity and Roberta (Tony) Bauer; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents: Adam and Mary Satanek; husband, John R. Pankowski; sister, Jeanette McClain and great grandson, Colson James.Cecilia was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament/Assumption Church where she was a former member of the Rosary Sodality. She loved modeling in the church fashion shows, working bingo at Blessed Sacrament and playing bingo at Millers Nursing home. She loved to travel to Las Vegas with her sister Jeanette. Most of all, Cecilia loved spending time with her family. She will be truly missed.

Funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Assumption Catholic Church (3530 Illinois St., New Chicago, IN) Rev. Lou Pasala officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). For information please call 219-980-1141 or visit mycalumetpark.com.