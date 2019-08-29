Cecily E. Manion

CROWN POINT, IN - Cecily E. Manion, age 94, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home.

Cecily is survived by her children: Patrick (Kathy) Manion, Mary Beth (Michael) Cozzie, Susan (Dennis) Flynn and Thomas John Manion; grandchildren: William (Becky) Cozzie, Andrew (Bridget) Cozzie, Michael Cozzie, Anita (Sean) Pulliam, Carrie (Michael) Kinzig, and Jessica (JD) Adamski; great-grandchildren: Billy, Robbie, Jimmy, Charlie, Madeline, Jacob and Henry; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Kelley.

Cecily was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; and sister, Margaret Griffin.

Cecily was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and worked as an elementary school teacher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place DIRECTLY at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Patrick Kalich officiating.

View directions and//or sign Cecily's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.