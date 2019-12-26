Cedric F. Cobb (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I reference the words you told me while working on IMCU on..."
    - Tina Williams
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We miss you ."
    - Ronda Monacy
  • "I miss you already, C. You always had a hug for me and..."
    - Dianna Thompson
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN
46408
(219)-980-5555
Cedric F. Cobb

Cedric F. Cobb was born May 30, 1957 from the union of James and Janie Cobb. He was educated in the Catholic Schools, Diocese of Gary, and a graduate of Andrean High School. On May 7, 1976, he was united in marriage to Janis D. Mitchell. From this union were two children. Cedric worked as an accountant at Loparex in Willowbrook, IL for 21 years. Then he totally switched gears and became a registered nurse and was employed at St. Mary's Hospital, Hobart, IN until his passing. Cedric leaves to cherish his memory loving wife, Janis D. Cobb; two sons, Cedric Cobb, Jr. of Hammond, IN and David Cobb of Hammond, IN; parents, James and Janie Cobb of Gary, IN; one sister, Kim (Jeffery) Reid of Alpharetta, GA; three grandchildren and his loyal dog, "Pyewacket".

There will be a visitation on Friday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 - 219 980-5555. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. At rest, Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Cedric will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.

Published in The Times on Dec. 26, 2019
