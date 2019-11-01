Cedric S. Harreld

GRIFFITH, IN - Cedric S. Harreld 91 of Griffith, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home.

Survived by his beloved wife of 16 years Betty Jo; three children Donna (Jasper) Malone of Griffith, Brian Harreld of Fishers, IN, Robert (Sandra) Harreld of Marengo, IL; five grandchildren Amanda Ferrera, Melissa Harreld, Jessica (Brandon) Felt, Gregory Harreld, Jacob (Maritza) Malone; four great-grandchildren; four step-children Brenda (Rick) Metros, Arlene (Tom) Paganelli, Robert (Patti) Bruno, Lisa (Tom) Luna; ten step-grandchildren, seventeen step-great-grandchildren; two sisters Wanda Patton of Beaver Dam, KY, Barbara (late Frank) Johnson of Belleville, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years Dorothy Jean; parents Sedley and Bunnie Harreld; brothers Kyle, Thornton, Maurice, Ray.

Funeral services will be held Monday November 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd. (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN. Pastor Brandon Matthews officiating, burial Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends may visit at the KUIPER FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Mr. Harreld was a resident of the Calumet Region for his adult life and retired from J&L Steel, he served in the U S Army, he was a member of the Northwest Indiana Early Ford V8 Club. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Calumet Area in memory of Cedric. www.kuiperfh.com