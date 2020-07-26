Cereta Rose Ryerson

VIERA, FL - Cereta Rose Ryerson formerly of Highland, IN, age 86, passed away on July 19, 2020.

Cereta was the treasured mother of Dana (Dave) Dombrowski and Christie (Peter) Latendre. Beloved grandmother to Danielle (Travis) Beezehold, Neal Moore, Taylor Moore and three great-grandchildren.

Cereta was born in Warsaw, IN, graduated from Hammond High School and at one time an active member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Professionally, she shined as a graceful socialite of the Princess House, Inc. offering "crystal by candle light" at in home parties. Under her leadership she inspired forty-five women to achieve their professional goals while earning many accolades along the way. Cereta was also employed by the Carson Pirie Scott Company.

Retirement took Cereta to Durango, Colorado with her true companion, Bill Smith who preceded her in death along with her parents, Anna Naomi and William Eli Coil. Cereta loved socializing, bowling, socializing, golf, socializing, card games and a good CC Manhattan.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Soar on our social butterfly.