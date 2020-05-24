Chad Brian Rock Adams PORTAGE, IN - Chad Brian Rock Adams, age 37 of Portage, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He is survived by his mother Donna Kay Rock; father Brian Reed Adams; four children: Sienna, Ashtyn, Chase, and Addison Adams; half-sister Neasha Adams; paternal grandfather R.B. (Bonnie) Adams; and paternal grandmother Irene Lawless. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Betty Rock. Funeral arrangements are pending with Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service in Portage. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences, view his full obituary and check for service update.
Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.