Chad Brian Rock Adams
Chad Brian Rock Adams PORTAGE, IN - Chad Brian Rock Adams, age 37 of Portage, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He is survived by his mother Donna Kay Rock; father Brian Reed Adams; four children: Sienna, Ashtyn, Chase, and Addison Adams; half-sister Neasha Adams; paternal grandfather R.B. (Bonnie) Adams; and paternal grandmother Irene Lawless. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Betty Rock. Funeral arrangements are pending with Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service in Portage. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences, view his full obituary and check for service update.

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
May 22, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Chad's passing. He was such a nice guy with a great heart. One heck of an entrepreneur and always full of positive energy. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Memory eternal
Julie Popov
Acquaintance
May 22, 2020
LEGEND CHAD ADAMS
BIG HOUSE BIG CORVETTE
#1
Henry Kopanski
