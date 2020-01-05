Chad E. Granato

NORTH JUDSON, IN - Chad E. Granato, 52, of North Judson passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 14, 1967 in Hammond to Ronald E. and Darlene L. Chalfant Granato. Chad graduated from Portage High School in 1986. On May 20, 2016, he married Janet Wait in Knox. Chad had a lifelong struggle with several medical conditions but always maintained a very positive attitude. He shared a passion for hunting and fishing with his brothers and routing for the Pittsburgh Steelers with his dad. Chad enjoyed playing the drums and belonged to several bands over the years. His latest musical passion was playing Christian praise and worship music at Global Harvest Church in Monterey. Most of all, Chad loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, papa, son and brother. He had a big heart, which showed in the way he raised his three step daughters from a previous marriage and loved them as his own. Chad will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife: Janet Granato of North Judson; two daughters: Kayleigh Granato of Portage and Paige (Tyler) Gilliam of Kodak, TN; five stepdaughters: Sarah Cutrel of Hobart, Michelle (James) Cable of Hobart, Andria (Gene) Cassell of Clendenin, WV, Jaimie Coulter of Sevierville, TN and Meagan Coulter of Sweetwater, TN; 15 Step Grandchildren: Devin, Dallas, David, Angel, Adam, Ryan, Brantley, Hunter, Faith, Lily, Ana, Alycia, Jo Jo, Jaidyn and Jay; his mother: Darlene L. Chalfant Granato of Winamac; two brothers: Todd C. (Stephanie) Granato of North Judson and Brian S. (Kimberly) Granato of Wheatfield; a niece: Alexis Granato; a nephew: Dylan Granato; Several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins; as well as many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Ronald Edward Granato.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at FRAIN MORTUARY, 305 E. Main St. Winamac, IN 46696. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the funeral home with John DeSabatine officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family.