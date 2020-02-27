Charlene D. Mario

VALPARAISO, IN - Charlene D. Mario, age 78, of Valparaiso, formerly of Ogden Dunes, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Charlene is survived by her sons: John (Antoinette) of Valparaiso, IN and Mark (Heidi) of Dyer, IN; five grandchildren: Nadia, Johny, and Laney of Valparaiso and Madeline and Jacob of Dyer.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jay"; father, Charles Rose; mother, Dolores Love; and brother, Jim.

Charlene was born on October 8, 1941. Both Charlene and her husband were members of Gary's CYA and active in the Ogden Dunes community. Charlene loved painting, listening to country music, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife and caregiver to her husband for 53 years. She made the best homemade Oreo truffles and loved chocolate milkshakes.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Visitation will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

