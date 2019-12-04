Charlene G. "Char" Gallagher (nee McNab)

WHITING, IN -

Charlene G. "Char" Gallagher (nee McNab), born May 21, 1942 died November 30, 2019. Loving mother to John Charles (Sue Ellen, nee Nowak) Gallagher. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Devoted daughter to the late Charles and the late Margaret McNab. Dearest sister of the late Dayle (Marilyn) McNab. Char was a former sterile processing educator at Advocate Trinity, Northwestern, and Munster Community hospitals.

Committal prayers will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Cross Cemetery – Chapel 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL 60409.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.