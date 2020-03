Charlene K. Cortez

Charlene K. Cortez, age 29. Beloved daughter of Ralda and the late Ronald. Loving step daughter of Dana Cortez. Dear niece, cousin and friend to many.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to BEVERLY RIDGE FUNERAL HOME. www.beverlyridgefuneralhome.com or 773-779-4411