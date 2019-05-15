Charlene M. (Bures) Briggs

Service Information
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL
60411
(708)-754-0016
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Parish
1501 Chicago Rd.
Chicago Heights, IN
View Map
Obituary
Charlene M. Briggs (nee Bures)

Charlene M. Briggs (nee Bures) passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 76. Predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Frank Briggs and dear parents Edward and Lillian Bures. Charlene is lovingly remembered by her sons Frank Jr., Edward, and Robert (Robin) and her grandchildren Edward Jr., Robert II, Nicholas, Rebecca, and Alex. Also remembered by her cherished brother Edward (Judy) Bures and many nieces and nephews. Charlene was retired from Jewel Food Stores where she managed the seafood department for many years. She was also active in her family's carnival business. She loved spending time with family and friends. She truly enjoyed hosting big dinners as she always brought family and friends together. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be on Thursday May 16, 2019 FROM 2:00-8:00 p.m. at KERR-PARZYGNOT FUNERAL HOME located at 540 Dixie Hwy Chicago Heights, IL. Funeral Mass on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Parish located at 1501 Chicago Rd. Chicago Heights, IL. Burial at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Info: 708-754-0016
Published in The Times on May 15, 2019
