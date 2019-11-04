Charles A. Thompson, Jr.

LAKE STATION, IN - Charles A. Thompson, Jr., age 69, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born on May 4, 1950 to the late Charles A. Thompson, Sr. and Betty (nee Beyers) Thompson in Hobart, IN. Charles proudly served and retired from the United States Navy and then retired from local 81, where he worked as a laborer. On August 19, 1972 in Mount Crawford, Virginia, Charles married the love of his life, Joann Ludholtz. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joann Thompson; two sons, Charles (Dawn) Thompson III, Gary (Tina) Thompson; four grandchildren, Christopher Thompson, Kirsty, Hazel and Jason; three great grandchildren; two sisters, Trisha (Lou) Ireno and Cheryl Thompson; many other loving family members and friends.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Eugene.

Graveside service for Charles will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bob Burton officiating, directly at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, IN 46368. Arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN (219)-762-3013 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.