Charles "Roger" Anderson, Sr.

ST. JOHN/LANSING, IL - Charles "Roger" Anderson, Sr. of St. John, IN formerly of Lansing, IL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home in St. John, IN.

Roger, age 84, was born in Cobden, IL on June 23, 1935 to the late Charles and Lillian Wolfe Anderson at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy Anderson on September 20, 2019. Devoted Father of Charles Roger (late, Teri) Anderson Jr, Stephen Anderson, and special friend Kelly Amour, Charisse (Cal) Streeter, Todd (Susan) Anderson , Doting Pop Pop to Curtis (late, Shannon) Anderson, Claire (Dan) Chadwick, Stewart Anderson, Danielle (Alex) Earl, Amy, Allison, Natalie, Amber, Kimberly Anderson, Ashley (Ryan) Schmidt, John Malo, Amanda (Steve) Herrmann, and Spencer (Katherine) Chesterfield. Affectionate Pop pop to Grace Woods, Dominic Anderson, Benji Chadwick, Lilliana Anderson, Gracelyn Malo, Lincoln George Schmidt, Abrianna Smith, Mason Charles Herrmann and two more great granddaughters on the way. Roger is survived by his siblings: adored sister Vida Milleris; treasured Brother Mike (Judith) Anderson, beloved sister-In-law Jane Bauer; several nieces and nephews.

Roger served in the US Air Force in the 1950's and attended SIU-VTI in Carbondale, IL. He worked for Heckett Engineering-Div of Harsco Corp for 40 years as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Operator. After retiring he drove a bus for four years for the First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN and was a bus driver for four years for Hannover School Corp of Cedar Lake, IN. Roger was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hammond, IN for over 58 years and he was a deacon at First Baptist Church in the 1960s.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 directly at the First Baptist Church Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium 523 Sibley, Hammond at 10:00 a.m. with Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. With Pastor Roy Moffitt officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday June 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN (Hessville) For further information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit their website at www.bockenfunerals.com.