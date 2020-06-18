Charles "Roger" Anderson Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "Roger" Anderson, Sr.

ST. JOHN/LANSING, IL - Charles "Roger" Anderson, Sr. of St. John, IN formerly of Lansing, IL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home in St. John, IN.

Roger, age 84, was born in Cobden, IL on June 23, 1935 to the late Charles and Lillian Wolfe Anderson at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy Anderson on September 20, 2019. Devoted Father of Charles Roger (late, Teri) Anderson Jr, Stephen Anderson, and special friend Kelly Amour, Charisse (Cal) Streeter, Todd (Susan) Anderson , Doting Pop Pop to Curtis (late, Shannon) Anderson, Claire (Dan) Chadwick, Stewart Anderson, Danielle (Alex) Earl, Amy, Allison, Natalie, Amber, Kimberly Anderson, Ashley (Ryan) Schmidt, John Malo, Amanda (Steve) Herrmann, and Spencer (Katherine) Chesterfield. Affectionate Pop pop to Grace Woods, Dominic Anderson, Benji Chadwick, Lilliana Anderson, Gracelyn Malo, Lincoln George Schmidt, Abrianna Smith, Mason Charles Herrmann and two more great granddaughters on the way. Roger is survived by his siblings: adored sister Vida Milleris; treasured Brother Mike (Judith) Anderson, beloved sister-In-law Jane Bauer; several nieces and nephews.

Roger served in the US Air Force in the 1950's and attended SIU-VTI in Carbondale, IL. He worked for Heckett Engineering-Div of Harsco Corp for 40 years as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Heavy Equipment Operator. After retiring he drove a bus for four years for the First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN and was a bus driver for four years for Hannover School Corp of Cedar Lake, IN. Roger was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Hammond, IN for over 58 years and he was a deacon at First Baptist Church in the 1960s.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 directly at the First Baptist Church Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium 523 Sibley, Hammond at 10:00 a.m. with Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. With Pastor Roy Moffitt officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday June 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN (Hessville) For further information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or visit their website at www.bockenfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved