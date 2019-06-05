Charles "Charlie" Bell

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles "Charlie" Bell, age 69, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born May 12, 1950 in Valparaiso, IN to Paul and Lottie Bell. He graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1968. Charlie was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked as an electronic repairman at ArcelorMittal for 46 years.

He was married to Doris for 48 years, who survives along with their children: Christina (Ben) Bush of Fort Wayne and Brian (Rachel) Bell of Lafayette; sister, Chris (Greg) Eichelberger of Kouts; niece, Brandy Eichelberger; and grandchildren: Cole and Leah Bell. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jane.

Charlie will be remembered as a gentle, humble man who loved his family, traveling and cruising in his Shelby Cobra.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6 at 5:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .