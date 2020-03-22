Charles Dickey

GREENWOOD, IN - Charles Dickey passed away March 14, 2020. He was born September 9, 1935, to Charles and Etta (Marsh) Dickey in Jackson, TN. Mr. Dickey proudly served in the United States Army.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Sue (Thomas) Tehan; grandchildren, Lauren Tehan, Dan Tehan and John Tehan; and brother Jerry Dickey. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Etta Dickey; son, Charles Dickey Jr.; and his wife Carolyn (Breeden) Dickey. Burial Service will March 23, 2020.

Due to our current environment, this will be immediate family only. We will celebrate Dad's memories May 17, 2020.

Please email [email protected] for details.