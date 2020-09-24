1/
Charles "Chuck" Donovan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "Chuck" Donovan

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles "Chuck" Donovan, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lucy; two sons: Robert (Amanda) Donovan of Crown Point and Patrick Donovan of Houston, TX; three grandchildren: Meredith, Bridget and Jackson; three sisters: Melanie (Dennis) Hodge, Patty (Mike) Stallings and Jane Willette; and Maxie, the Dog.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Mildred; and sister, Mary Donovan.

Chuck retired from Members Source Credit Union with over 20 years of service, and currently sat on the Board of Directors. Chuck also served 8 years on the Indiana Credit Union League. He was a long-time member of the Crown Point Rotary Club, and former President of the Chicago Heights Rotary Club. Chuck was a member of the Porsche Club of America. He also served with the United Way.

Chuck was an avid fan of all Chicago sports including; the Chicago Bulls, Bears, Sox and the Blackhawks. He also enjoyed watching Purdue University Football. Chuck could often be found golfing, boating and spending time at Youche Country Club.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Chucks name to the Crown Point Rotary Club. Visit Chuck's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved