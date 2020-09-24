Charles "Chuck" Donovan

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles "Chuck" Donovan, age 70, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lucy; two sons: Robert (Amanda) Donovan of Crown Point and Patrick Donovan of Houston, TX; three grandchildren: Meredith, Bridget and Jackson; three sisters: Melanie (Dennis) Hodge, Patty (Mike) Stallings and Jane Willette; and Maxie, the Dog.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Mildred; and sister, Mary Donovan.

Chuck retired from Members Source Credit Union with over 20 years of service, and currently sat on the Board of Directors. Chuck also served 8 years on the Indiana Credit Union League. He was a long-time member of the Crown Point Rotary Club, and former President of the Chicago Heights Rotary Club. Chuck was a member of the Porsche Club of America. He also served with the United Way.

Chuck was an avid fan of all Chicago sports including; the Chicago Bulls, Bears, Sox and the Blackhawks. He also enjoyed watching Purdue University Football. Chuck could often be found golfing, boating and spending time at Youche Country Club.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Chucks name to the Crown Point Rotary Club. Visit Chuck's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.