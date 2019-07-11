Charles Douglas Gumm

PORTAGE, IN - Charles Douglas Gumm, age 79 of Portage, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1939 in Gary, IN to Douglas and Frances (Walker) Gumm. Charles lived his life in Northwest Indiana and was a 1960 graduate of Edison High School in Lake Station. Charles served his country in The United States Army from 1960 to 1964.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy (Slagley) Gumm; his Children, David (Miranda) Binkley, Patty (James) Bledsoe, Kim Clark, Denise (Michael) Arter, Andrew Clark; Brother, Lawrence (Pam) Gumm; Grandchildren, Amie, Candice, Stacey, Hillary, Mason, Abigail, Allison, Alexandra, Ethan, Jared, Olivia; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Carol Wright, Alice Wiseman; and grandson, Nathan Bledsoe.

Charles was a man rich in relationships. He was a 50 year member of Operating Engineers Local #150. He was an active member of Crossroads Family Church in Portage. He was the creator of the "Charlie Special" at Starbucks and started every day with the daily crossword in The Times. He loved his dogs and nature and supported Veterans and environmental causes. Charles was a devoted family man. He loved Westerns and John Wayne.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Michael Bean officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charles' honor may be made to at , or to Save The Wolves at www.defenders.org.

