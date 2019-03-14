Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Drosos Jr..

Charles Drosos, Jr.

HEGEWISCH, IL - Charles Drosos, Jr., age 87, late of Hegewisch, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine M. Drosos (nee Simich). Loving father of Charles M. (Judy) Drosos, Charmaine (Michael) Malachinski and the late Thomas Drosos. Proud grandfather of Jason and Isis Drosos, Andrew and Charlie Malachinski and great grandmother of Madison. Caring brother of Bernard (late Elaine) Drosos. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Lucille Drosos; and siblings Michael (Kate), John (Barbara), Helen, MaryAnn (Paul) and Claude (Lynne).

Charles proudly and honorably served is country in the U.S. Army. He also owned a barber business in the 60s and early 70s and retired from the City of Chicago Water Department in 1996. Charles' talents went beyond cutting hair, he was an artistic and talented individual. For over 50 years, he made homemade wine and crafted many beautiful wooden projects. Charles enjoyed giving his wine and wooden creations to family and friends. He fought the good fight and will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be made to : Development Office, , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019. 773.646.1133 or www.opytfh.com