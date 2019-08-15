Charles E. McMorris, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles Ernest McMorris, Jr. of Valparaiso (formerly from Munster) passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Charles was born on June 4, 1927 in Marshall, IL and a lifelong resident of Munster, IN. He served in the Coast Guard and graduated from Rose Polytechnic Institute in Terre Haute, IN with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He retired from Inland Steel after 38 years. He was active at Westminster Presbyterian, Munster Lions and Munster's Planning and Zoning Commission.

The apple of his eye was always his family. He loved to brag about his grandchildren and regale them with stories.

Survived by wife Jo Ann (nee Popovich) sons Jeff (Jane) Bridgman, MI; Doug (Catherine) Mt. Prospect, IL; daughter Diane (Stephan) Noe, Valparaiso, IN. Four grandchildren Eli (Tara) Kalamazoo MI, Michelle Noe (Jeff) Philadelphia PA, Samuel Chicago, IL and Eric Noe Valparaiso IN. One great grandchild Calvin.

He is preceded in death by his loving mother and father, Charles and Mayme and sister Martha.

A celebration of life will be held at St. John's United Church in Chesterton IN on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation at the church one hour prior to service. Pastor Gretchen Seidler-Gibbs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's United Church, 225 W. Lincoln Ave., Chesterton, IN 46304 in his memory.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 219-462-3125.