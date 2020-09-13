Charles Edward Horn "Chuck"

HOBART, IN - Charles Edward Horn "Chuck", age 66, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on April 13, 1954 in Gary, Indiana. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Chuck enjoyed family get togethers, traveling on extended road trips, and bowling. He was an active member at the Maria Reiner Senior Center in Hobart.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joan (Anderson) Horn; mother, Rozanne of Valparaiso; children: Dr. Jillian Horn of Arlington, VA, Jonathan (Dana) Horn of Portage, Justin (Brianne) Horn of Hobart, and Julia (James) Garza of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Brynlee, Grayden, Ezekiel and Bodie; brother, Lee (Darlene) Horn of Valparaiso; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Horn.

A celebration of Chuck's life will take place on October 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3561 S. Randolph St., Hobart, IN. Time and other details will be updated online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.