Charles Edward "Chuck" Horn
1954 - 2020
HOBART, IN - Charles Edward Horn "Chuck", age 66, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on April 13, 1954 in Gary, Indiana. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Chuck enjoyed family get togethers, traveling on extended road trips, and bowling. He was an active member at the Maria Reiner Senior Center in Hobart.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joan (Anderson) Horn; mother, Rozanne of Valparaiso; children: Dr. Jillian Horn of Arlington, VA, Jonathan (Dana) Horn of Portage, Justin (Brianne) Horn of Hobart, and Julia (James) Garza of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Brynlee, Grayden, Ezekiel and Bodie; brother, Lee (Darlene) Horn of Valparaiso; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Horn.

A celebration of Chuck's life will take place on October 24 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3561 S. Randolph St., Hobart, IN. Time and other details will be updated online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
Trinity United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 12, 2020
A good person.Knew him from The Maria Reiner Center.He would tease me because I am A Cubs fan.I will miss him.
donna Roth
Friend
September 12, 2020
donna Roth
Friend
September 12, 2020
Will miss you Chucky. I'll miss those special beans you always made. Save me a spot Up There.
Mark Hanchar
Family
September 11, 2020
Chuck had an great smile and made everyone laugh. I just got to see him a few weeks ago. I am thankful for that time. Praying for you all. Love and hugs, Traci Brubaker
Traci Brubaker
Family
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person
Brenda Rodriquez
Friend
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful, hard-working, friendly, very generous and giving individual. Mr. Horn was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need of anything. He will truly be missed. God bless his family during this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Patsy Harrison
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about a Chuck. I graduated with him. I had the privilege of meeting Chucks wife one day when they were out for lunch. He always took the time to say hi and ask how I was when I saw him. I worked at Hobart Lanes when Chuck and his mom bowled there. He was a great person. I will pray for all of you at this very difficult time. Chuck was a great person.
Martha Waddell, Cicillian
Friend
September 11, 2020
Joan and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I used to see Chuck at Wiseway when he worked there and we had a few laughs. Also saw him working in your yard. Chuck was a good man.
DEB CARROL
Classmate
