Charles "Dude" Eric Lawrence

ROYAL CENTER - Charles "Dude" Eric Lawrence, age 51 of Royal Center, formerly of Valparaiso IN, passed away on May 31, 2019. Eric was an active member of Millwright Local 1076 and worked for Morrison Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Eric was preceded in death by his parents: James C. Lawrence and Louise Lawrence; brother-in-law, Sammy Key. He is survived by his wife, Julie Lawrence; son, James Zachary Lawrence; daughter, Jessica Ann Lawrence; five sisters: Jennifer (Greg Spolarich) Lawrence, Barbara Lawrence, Susan (Timothy) Lawrence- Hinlicky, Pamela (Michael) Lawrence Orosz, Elizabeth Lawrence; many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Burns. Interment Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GoFundMe account for Charles Eric Lawrence. www.burnsfuneral.com