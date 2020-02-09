Charles F. Cary

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles F. Cary, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Charles is survived by his wife: Jeannine (nee Huseman) of 35 years; children: Steve (Marissa) Cary, Sandra Marconi, Debbie (Ron) Olbrot, Michael (Kristin) Cary, Leo (Katie) Bernhardt, Sally (Dave) Szumski, Brenda Bernhardt, Karen (Tim) Williamson and Mark (Julie) Bernhardt; sixteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and brother: Norman (Carolyn) Cary. He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Hazel Cary.

Charles was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, IN. He was retired from CNA Insurance and a Navy Veteran. Charles loved to travel, visiting all fifty states, Mexico and Canada and also loved fishing , boating, scuba diving and hunting.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 4:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will be said on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Martin Dobrzyski officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.

Memorial donations may be given to: