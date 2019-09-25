Charles F. Farner

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Charles F. Farner, age 82, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty Farner, nee McCay. Loving father of Janet (William) Boren and Barbara (Frank) Olshavsky. Proud grandfather of William and Michael Boren, April Rosario, Alan and Gena Olshavsky; great-grandfather of Jade, Angeline, Skylee, Mia and Keagan Rosario; great-great-grandfather of Lia. Dear brother of Hattie (Jim Keys) Farner, the late Etoise (late Lynn) Tate, late Ray (Dorothy) Farner, late Jerry (late Margo) Farner, and the late Minnie. Preceded in death by his parents Fate and Ruby Farner.

Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN with Pastor David Shaver officiating. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery – Crown Point, Indiana. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com