1/1
Charles F. Gates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles F. Gates

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Charles F. Gates, 82, of Merrillville, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette.

Born in Memphis, TN, he was the son of Sarah (Ward) and Charlie Gates. He attended Froebel High School in Gary and joined the Air Force at the age of 17 where he often competed as a light weight boxer. After his time in the service Charles worked as a Surgical Tech, Deputy Coroner, and Correctional Officer. He enjoyed playing golf, hosting pool parties, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by the mothers of his children: Pamela Gates and Priscilla Patrick; children: Anthony (Jackie) Gates, Yolanda (Irvin) Wesley, Alexander (Alayna) Gates, and Michael Gates, as well as his six grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life memorial picnic on September 5, 2020, at Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322, at Stand 1 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. for all to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Wicker Memorial Park Stand 1
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved